Michigan State

NBC Chicago

Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Check Out Warriors' Jaw-Dropping, Massive 2022 NBA Championship Rings

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping, 16-carat championship rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Merchandise Dominates Sales in Over Half of US States

Bulls merch dominates sales in over half of US states originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game. Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls led the way in a whopping 28 U.S. states.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White's Focus Is on Team After Not Agreeing to Extension

White's focus is on team after not agreeing to extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday's preseason deadline for rookie-scale players to agree on extensions with their respective teams passed without a pact between the Chicago Bulls and Coby White. It was an unsurprising development to outside observers, given...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Stat: Pettis TD Most Improbable Completion of Fields' Career

Pettis TD most improbable completion of Fields' career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the middle of the third quarter during the Bears-Commanders game, Dante Pettis beat out stud cornerback Kendall Fuller on a go route to catch a 40-yard touchdown from Justin Fields. Fields was crumpled by a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama

The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Vladislav Namestnikov, a different player since leaving Lightning, wants to create same ‘magic’

BRANDON — Vladislav Namestnikov’s presence on the top power-play unit Tuesday meant a familiar name in a familiar spot for the Lightning. During his previous stint with Tampa Bay, which selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft, Namestnikov skated on that unit. He knew his role — to distribute and create — allowed everything to click. Remnants of chemistry still remained with former teammates Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
