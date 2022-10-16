A two-vehicle collision in Damascus sent eight people to the hospital and took down a utility pole Sunday night. The accident, which took place on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m, resulted in one life-threatening injury, one moderate injury and six non life-threatening injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Six of the eight adult and young adult occupants injured were taken to a local trauma center.

DAMASCUS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO