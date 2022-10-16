Julia Orzol, Devyn Robinson lead a balanced attack in Wisconsin volleyball's win over Michigan

MADISON –The Wisconsin volleyball team had the toughest time shaking Michigan on Sunday.

The teams played to 37 ties and 19 lead changes over 2 hours 18 minutes before the fifth-ranked Badgers scored a 3-1 victory over the No. 24 Wolverines in front of an announced crowd of 7,229 at the UW Field House.

The 27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 win improved Wisconsin’s record to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten. UW is 5-3 against ranked opponents.

Michigan dipped to 13-5 and 4-4.

“What a great college match,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It was back and forth. Neither team could get real separation the entire match. It was a lot of side outs. Scoring points off the serve was rare and a big part of that was our ability to pass. … We were in system quite a bit."

Sophomore outside hitter Julia Orzol had her third double-double of the season (18 kills, 11 digs). Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin posted 16 kills and 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Junior middle blocker/right-side hitter Devyn Robinson added 12 kills, seven in the final set, with five blocks.

The Badgers will have sharper matches, but they showed the depth of their attack in the win. Six players had at least six kills as UW setters Izzy Ashburn (33 assists) and MJ Hammill (24 assists) not only spread around the ball, they also helped the offense show variety in its attack.

In the final set UW adjusted some of its matchups and it sprung Robinson, who finished seven of her 12 kill chances while making three errors (.308).

In addition to giving a nod to Ashburn and Hamill for getting everyone involved, Sheffield praised the team’s passing. The Badgers were credited with just two receiving errors out of 89 chances, a .978 serve reception percentage that was a season high.

“That was a credit to the setters and I was on them a lot tonight,” Sheffield said when asked about UW's attack. “They were really, really good for about 85% of the match and for 15% they went loco. … It was an evolving game plan for sure. The part of that is really, really good is it can evolve if the passing is there. If the setter is on the run the entire match and they can only go to one hitter there is nothing to evolve.”

Just 11 points separated the teams. Key points for UW included the end of the first set when it scored three of the final four points take a 1-0 lead and the final set when it scored the final four points after Michigan took a 22-21 advantage.

Franklin served the final three points. Orzol had two kills during that stretch, including match point off an assist from freshman Gulce Guctekin.

For Orzol, the performance marks her third straight match with double-digit kills. She is hitting .246 during that stretch.

Sunday she picked up steam in the second set when she hit .833 with five kills and no errors in six attacks. She hit .290 over the final three sets.

“I just wanted to reach high, go high and I secured good shots,” Orzol said. “This is such a good (team) because you are surrounded by people who will go ‘Hey, this is open, go for it.' They want you to contribute all the time.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Julia Orzol, Devyn Robinson lead a balanced attack in Wisconsin volleyball's win over Michigan