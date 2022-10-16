"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO