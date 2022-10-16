ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race

The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders

While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Speedway Digest

NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend

Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy