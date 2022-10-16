Read full article on original website
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after 2023
Kevin Harvick has indicated he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 NASCAR season, per Gene Haas. Who would be a good replacement for the No. 4 car?
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Joey Logano Says Bubba Wallace Could've Cost Kyle Larson His Life at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace (or, depending on how you want to look at it, his PR team) has since apologized for his incident with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But, that hasn't kept NASCAR's finest from weighing in on the issue. Fresh off his win at the South Point 400,...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight
Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead with about 10 laps to go, but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
South Point 400 results from Las Vegas Motor Speedway
« Toyota Racing NCS Las Vegas Race Quotes -- Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway
"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Logano Captures Vegas Victory; Claims Spot in Championship 4
Team Penske's Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a position in the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Championship thanks to a valiant surge to victory in the final laps of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano, on...
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend
Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
