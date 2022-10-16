A famous Hollywood fried chicken restaurant is now open.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. Hollywood knows how to build up hype for a new project. From movies to television programs to award show ceremonies, The City of Angels has a way of marketing itself for months on end. The same holds true for restaurants. A new chicken sandwich restaurant, coming to metro Phoenix by way of LA, has been in the works for months now, with news about the much-anticipated restaurant continually leaking out over this time. Finally, after being announced earlier in the year, the popular chicken joint has opened its doors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO