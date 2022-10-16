‘Broadway in the Boros’ on Staten Island, in photos: ‘Chicago,’ ‘Kinky Boots,’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’

Read full article on original website
NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island: Here’s how to score discounted tickets early
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Beginning Friday, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will illuminate a new Staten Island venue this year with its colorful lantern displays and brilliant tunnels. And, for a short time, discounted tickets are available to the annual event, to be held this year for the first...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
Halloween in NYC: Check out these 10 events in and around the city to satisfy your spooky needs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While there are plenty of scarily fun things to do on Staten Island this Halloween season, sometimes you just want to stretch your legs and get your scares off the Island. Who wouldn’t want to feel that spine-tingling, gut-dropping, twist of fear out in the...
Colleen Hoover celebrates new book with pop-up truck in Rockefeller Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In collaboration with Rockefeller Center, Atria Books and The Strand Bookstore, Colleen Hoover celebrated the release of her brand new book “It Starts With Us” on Oct. 18, 2022. Hundreds gathered to visit Lily Bloom’s Flower Shop, based on the store in the...
Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20
STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules
Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
Fox gets into staring contest with family dog out on walk on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a scene out of a Disney movie -- “The Fox and the Hound” -- or in this case, the fox and the Labradoodle. Stella and her owner, Oakwood Heights resident Andrew DeLuca, were taking their nightly walk at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the vicinity of Guyon Avenue and Elmira Street when they were joined by a surprise guest.
Best global eats on Staten Island: 14 kinds of pierogi straight from the factory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels also took us to Peru and South of the Border. Now we are seeing pierogi-making in motion at a factory that makes 14 styles of dumplings by hand — one fold and a few pinches of the fingers at time.
It was heaven at Above: Staten Island Ballet’s lauds two community leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crafted cocktails and champagne flowed while revelers caught up on the latest chit-chat and gushed over the evening of cabaret style entertainment. Guests flocked to the Above Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday evening to lend their support to the Staten Island Ballet’s return of a new season and recognize two community advocates who’ve contributed to the dance company and many other worthy organizations.
Car careens into home in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An SUV hit a home in Midland Beach on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 439 Greeley Ave. near Mason Avenue. The frame house had a large, gaping hole on its side near the front porch. A yellow Jeep with extensive front-end...
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton visits NYC for ‘Beyond the Wand’ book signing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An hour before ‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton’s sold-out “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” book signing began, more than 200 people were milling in queues outside of the Fifth Avenue Barnes and Noble on Oct. 18, 2022.
Billy Joel concerts at Madison Square Garden are the hottest tickets in town: How to get yours
Billy Joel has resumed his monthly concert series at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Save the dates, Billy Joel fans: Wed, Nov 23 at 8 p.m.; Mon, Dec 19 at 8 p.m.; Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.; and Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. Vivid Seats has...
FDNY and Snug Harbor reopen 9/11 Tribute and Educational Center so we’ll never forget
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island 9/11 Tribute and Educational Center is now officially reopened. It had been closed due to the combined impacts of the pandemic and staffing. “In the months following the 9/11 attacks it became clear to me that preserving the stories, memories, and tangible...
We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor
Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
Car careens into pole on Jewett Avenue in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car smashed into a pole on a busy street in Westerleigh early in the morning rush hour on Wednesday. Jewett Avenue between Constant and Maine avenues was blocked during the emergency response.
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys High School graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
Most beautiful towns in America: List names two villages in Upstate NY
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
First look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in new TV show ‘Bupkis’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NBC’s streaming service Peacock has released a first-look image of Staten Islander Pete Davidson’s new TV show, “Bupkis,” and if you’re thinking the scenery looks a bit familiar, you’d be right on the money. In the pic, Davidson, 28,...
For SILive.com subscribers: Enter for a chance to win a free professional photo shoot for your family’s holiday card!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Say cheese!. The Advance/SILive.com is giving back to its loyal subscribers this holiday season with a special gift: free professional portraits for 20 families. The Advance/SILive.com will randomly select 20 eligible subscribers for its “Advance Holiday Card Shoot” session on the grounds of Snug Harbor...
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch returned with a thunderous bang
The Staten Island Baseball Oldtimers Awards Brunch is back!. And, some might say, better than ever. SIBO’s fourth annual brunch took place for the first time since the global pandemic on Sunday and was a raving success, according to those who attended, at LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton.
