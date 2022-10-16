ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Broadway in the Boros’ on Staten Island, in photos: ‘Chicago,’ ‘Kinky Boots,’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Wagner College Theatre’s Stage One opens ‘Goblin Market’ on Oct. 20

STATEN. ISLAND, N.Y. — Just in time for spooky season, Wagner College Theatre will be mounting ‘Goblin Market’ on their Stage One on Oct. 20, 21, and 22, 2022. Written by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon and adapted from the Poem by Christina Rossetti, the play follows Victorian sisters Laura and Lizzie as they return to their childhood nursery to relive the haunting memories of their youth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules

Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: 14 kinds of pierogi straight from the factory

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then it was a taste of Sri Lanka. Our travels also took us to Peru and South of the Border. Now we are seeing pierogi-making in motion at a factory that makes 14 styles of dumplings by hand — one fold and a few pinches of the fingers at time.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It was heaven at Above: Staten Island Ballet’s lauds two community leaders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Crafted cocktails and champagne flowed while revelers caught up on the latest chit-chat and gushed over the evening of cabaret style entertainment. Guests flocked to the Above Rooftop Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn Friday evening to lend their support to the Staten Island Ballet’s return of a new season and recognize two community advocates who’ve contributed to the dance company and many other worthy organizations.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

We can’t allow our history to vanish | From the editor

Nostalgia . . . it’s a big thing in our community. We love everything old about Staten Island. The historic Advance pages published in the print edition of the Staten Island Advance and its online eNewspaper every day. An advertisement for a women’s leather jacket on sale at E.J. Korvette’s for $29.99. A 1951 Dodge at Memoly Motors for fourteen hundred bucks. The times when Kolff and Kaufmann Realtors sold a brick ranch in Great Kills for $19,900.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Beers, 84, a St. Peter’s Boys High School graduate who had a long career as a home instructor with the NYC Board of Education and spent his retirement volunteering, died Oct. 15, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

For SILive.com subscribers: Enter for a chance to win a free professional photo shoot for your family’s holiday card!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Say cheese!. The Advance/SILive.com is giving back to its loyal subscribers this holiday season with a special gift: free professional portraits for 20 families. The Advance/SILive.com will randomly select 20 eligible subscribers for its “Advance Holiday Card Shoot” session on the grounds of Snug Harbor...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy