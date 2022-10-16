Read full article on original website
KXLY
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
Yakima Herald Republic
Triumph reopens Beth’s Place in Yakima
An inpatient treatment facility for women in Yakima that closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Monday with a ribbon-cutting. Triumph has reopened Beth’s Place, which was named after Beth Dannhardt, the former executive director at Triumph, according to a news release. It is at 608 Superior Lane on Triumph’s campus. The campus is also home to the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the new Genesis Building, which will feature an outpatient mental health clinic once complete, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bernadine Febus
Bernadine Febus, age 90, loving mother, grandmother, and best friend was called to her heavenly home on October 16, 2022. Bernadine Pauline Serles was born December 9, 1931, in Toppenish, WA, where she resided most of her life. Her parents both passed away when she was a young teenager. She then went to live with her older sister. She graduated in 1950 from Toppenish High School as Valedictorian. Shortly after high school, Bernie met Robert (Bob) Febus at the roller rink and as fate has it, love brought them 49 years of marriage. Bernie and Bob enjoyed square dancing and gathering with family and friends.
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
KEPR
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Come on, Yakima — what's it cost to be neighborly?
To the editor — A recent letter brought me to a sad realization. I can’t recall living in a community as proud of tight-fistedness as Yakima. Despite our vocal religiosity, we value our “skinflint” ethic over our neighbor’s well-being. The writer accused the newspaper of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Noche de Estrellas to honor Yakima area community members on Oct. 21
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage month with a bang with Noche de Estrellas on Friday. The event is headlined by almost 40 community members who have been nominated for Estrella Awards, which celebrate their impact and accomplishments across six categories. Anyone 21 or older can attend Noche de Estrellas, which starts at 6 p.m. at the upper level of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
nbcrightnow.com
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
