The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets' minor league infield coordinator.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO