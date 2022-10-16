Q. Ross, take me through the last couple laps, the blocks. Was there anything you would have wanted to have done different?. ROSS CHASTAIN: No, for our Tootsie's Chevy, that was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I'm racing that guy for a really long time, and for our Tootsie's Chevy and everybody at Jockey and Worldwide Express, Advent Health and the Moose, like we've been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn't want to be doing it with anybody else.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO