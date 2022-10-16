Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after 2023
Kevin Harvick has indicated he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 NASCAR season, per Gene Haas. Who would be a good replacement for the No. 4 car?
NASCAR: Kyle Busch takes sly dig at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch’s response to a critical remark of Joe Gibbs Racing has left many wondering what all led to his impending departure following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch is set to make his final three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing over the next three weekends before he makes the move to Richard Childress Racing to replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet next year.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Joey Logano Says Bubba Wallace Could've Cost Kyle Larson His Life at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace (or, depending on how you want to look at it, his PR team) has since apologized for his incident with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But, that hasn't kept NASCAR's finest from weighing in on the issue. Fresh off his win at the South Point 400,...
NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400
Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Joey Logano wins Las Vegas Cup Series race that featured plenty of drama — even a fight
Ross Chastain jumped out to a lead with about 10 laps to go, but Logano made a marvelous move and cleared the No. 1 car with three laps to go and then never looked back.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami. Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish. He has a best finish of 16th (2019) and a 19th-place run last season. Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his...
South Point 400 results from Las Vegas Motor Speedway
« Toyota Racing NCS Las Vegas Race Quotes -- Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Ross, take me through the last couple laps, the blocks. Was there anything you would have wanted to have done different?. ROSS CHASTAIN: No, for our Tootsie's Chevy, that was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I'm racing that guy for a really long time, and for our Tootsie's Chevy and everybody at Jockey and Worldwide Express, Advent Health and the Moose, like we've been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn't want to be doing it with anybody else.
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for one race after Las Vegas crash
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for this weekend's race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after finding that he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
602 Crate Modifieds added to Mahoning Valley Speedway's Fall Brawl.$1000-to-win 25 lap feature
Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season ending Fall Brawl taking place this upcoming Saturday, October 22 has a great line-up of racing which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures. And, in a developing update the 602 Crate Modifieds are now being added thanks...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Claims Championship 4 Spot with Vegas Win
Joey Logano won his third race of the season with today’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win secures Logano a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks. The win today is the 30th of Logano’s Cup Series career and 28th with Ford.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0