NASCAR: Kyle Busch takes sly dig at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch’s response to a critical remark of Joe Gibbs Racing has left many wondering what all led to his impending departure following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch is set to make his final three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing over the next three weekends before he makes the move to Richard Childress Racing to replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet next year.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race

The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami. Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish. He has a best finish of 16th (2019) and a 19th-place run last season. Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Q. Ross, take me through the last couple laps, the blocks. Was there anything you would have wanted to have done different?. ROSS CHASTAIN: No, for our Tootsie's Chevy, that was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I'm racing that guy for a really long time, and for our Tootsie's Chevy and everybody at Jockey and Worldwide Express, Advent Health and the Moose, like we've been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn't want to be doing it with anybody else.
Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders

While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
