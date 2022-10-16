ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Next Vikings Opponents Will Look Different

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove

Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife

A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings vs. Dolphins Takeaways from Week 6

A bad game of the Vikings offense still led to a win over the Miami Dolphins and a subsequent 5-1 record. What were some things that transpired from the game?. Six weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North in the standings. The Packers have a 3-3 record, two games behind the Vikings, and the Bears managed to win just two of the six games. A fan favorite after appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Lions had a disappointing start to their season and have won just one of five games. The team already had their bye week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Worked Out Five Players

Montez, 25, originally signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad. Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster and...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

NFL Week 7 Rookie Power Rankings: Sauce Gardner cements spot at No. 1 in Jets' upset win over Packers

Injuries and the first bye week impacted our Rooking Power Rankings. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson were among those sidelined due to injuries. The Lions, Raiders, Texans and Titans were off, which made it difficult for Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Raiders interior offensive lineman Dylan Parham and others to crack the list.

