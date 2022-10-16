Read full article on original website
Former Green Bay Packers, New York Giants player shot and killed outside Pa. bar
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, according to multiple reports. He was 32. Dennard was born in Chicago, and played at Langston University in Oklahoma before spending time in the NFL from...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
We need to talk about the Vikings Plus-Sized Punter
He’s been affectionately named “The Plus-Sized Punter” by the voice of the Vikings Paul Allen due to his 6-foot, 3-inch, 245 pound frame, but it’s the rookie’s on field performance that continues to turn heads throughout the NFL. His name is Ryan Wright and he’s...
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Kirk Cousins gets icy on the flight home from Miami
After the Minnesota Vikings’ win in London over the New Orleans Saints, left tackle Christian Darrisaw put his icy chain on quarterback Kirk Cousins and it went viral. It was an element of fun and camaraderie that we hadn’t seen under Mike Zimmer who was more of a strictly business, no-nonsense kind of coach.
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
The Next Vikings Opponents Will Look Different
The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into their bye week after defeating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on Sunday. The Dolphins, of course, were without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and they missed their star RT Terron Armstead while starting rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, who was eventually replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. As it turns out, this isn’t the last Vikings opponent in the coming weeks that will look substantially different on the offensive side of the ball.
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife
A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Behind the Numbers: Packers fail to bounce back in a big way vs. Jets
In need of a bounce-back performance, the Green Bay Packers played another four quarters of uninspiring football. Now at 3-3 and with three straight road games upcoming, this 2022 season really feels like it is at a crossroads as Green Bay embarks on what could be a season-defining stretch. As...
Jets surprising everyone with 4-2 start: 5 reasons they’re better than expected
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Jets certainly have some confidence after winning their third straight game to get to 4-2 for the first time since 2015 with their big triumph over the Packers. We saw Breece Hall do a Lambeau Leap on Sunday. And safety Will Parks guaranteed that...
Report: Chiefs a 'strong contender' to land free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were "making a run" at free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston, the rumors are intensifying. As Beckham assesses his options in free agency, Wilson says the Chiefs...
Vikings vs. Dolphins Takeaways from Week 6
A bad game of the Vikings offense still led to a win over the Miami Dolphins and a subsequent 5-1 record. What were some things that transpired from the game?. Six weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North in the standings. The Packers have a 3-3 record, two games behind the Vikings, and the Bears managed to win just two of the six games. A fan favorite after appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Lions had a disappointing start to their season and have won just one of five games. The team already had their bye week.
Yardbarker
Packers Worked Out Five Players
Montez, 25, originally signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad. Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster and...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 7 Rookie Power Rankings: Sauce Gardner cements spot at No. 1 in Jets' upset win over Packers
Injuries and the first bye week impacted our Rooking Power Rankings. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson were among those sidelined due to injuries. The Lions, Raiders, Texans and Titans were off, which made it difficult for Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Raiders interior offensive lineman Dylan Parham and others to crack the list.
