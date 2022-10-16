ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead

An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
HOOVER, AL
Early morning house fire in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
BESSEMER, AL
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS

