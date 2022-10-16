Read full article on original website
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead
An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
17-year-old boy critically wounded in drive-by shooting at Birmingham apartment complex, police say
A teenage boy is fighting for his life in Children’s Hospital after a drive-by shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday night, police said. Just before 7 p.m., Birmingham 911 received a call of a person shot in the 7700 block of Sunrise Lane, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police.
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham
An innocent teenager was playing video games in a bedroom with a friend and a stray bulllet strikes his face. He was rushed to the hospital and has been recovering for over 108 days. He now gets to go home. Read about his difficult journey.
2 more suspects in Alabama double murder plead guilty; ‘We will continue to work until all five of those responsible face justice,’ DA says
Two more suspects in a double murder case from 2018 have pleaded guilty. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, entered their guilty pleas Friday in the slayings of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin in west Alabama, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Suspect in Hoover road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
2 people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were shot and killed after an altercation outside of a food truck in Alabama on Sunday, police said. The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after the incident early Sunday morning in Birmingham. According to officials, the altercation happened outside...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
