Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “There’s too many plays we’re not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Augusta Free Press
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
WCVB
Patriots bury Browns, Bill Belichick moves up NFL's all-time wins list
CLEVELAND — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
fantasypros.com
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Redraw Assignments, Canadiens Steal Capitals UFA?
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage
Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game
After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls
The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After collecting 800 receiving...
Sporting News
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury for game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Sporting News
Colts' Jim Irsay explains why Daniel Snyder could be removed as Commanders owner: 'You have to protect the game'
Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Tuesday that embattled Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be removed, telling reporters he thinks "potentially there will be" the necessary 24 votes to force a change. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said, adding, "You have to protect the game,...
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa explains aftermath of big hit, unconsciousness, concussion: 'I don't remember much'
Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to action for the Dolphins ahead of their Week 7 meeting with the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." It was a long road back to action for Tagovailoa. The third-year starter suffered a serious-looking head injury in Week 4 after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. He had to be carted off the field after the tackle.
Sporting News
Is Michael Thomas playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Injuries have plagued the Saints virtually all season, and heading into Week 7's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals, several key players figure to be "out" or "questionable" once again. Chief among them is veteran WR Michael Thomas, who's missed the past three games because of a toe injury. Because of a brutal four-team bye (Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Bills) and injuries to other key receivers, Thomas' presence matters quite a bit to fantasy football owners. If he's out, it could force some waiver-wire streamers into start 'em, sit 'em debates.
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Chargers final score, results: Dustin Hopkins' overtime field goal lifts Los Angeles to 'Monday Night Football' win
Dustin Hopkins was far from 100% healthy on Monday night, but that didn't stop the Chargers kicker from coming through in the clutch, as his field goal in overtime lifted the team to a 19-16 win over the Broncos on "Monday Night Football". Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the...
