Pittsburgh, PA

The Associated Press

Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool

Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “There’s too many plays we’re not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Redraw Assignments, Canadiens Steal Capitals UFA?

MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage

Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Sporting News

What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'

Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing

MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls

The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After collecting 800 receiving...
Sporting News

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa explains aftermath of big hit, unconsciousness, concussion: 'I don't remember much'

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to action for the Dolphins ahead of their Week 7 meeting with the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." It was a long road back to action for Tagovailoa. The third-year starter suffered a serious-looking head injury in Week 4 after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. He had to be carted off the field after the tackle.
Sporting News

Is Michael Thomas playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Injuries have plagued the Saints virtually all season, and heading into Week 7's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals, several key players figure to be "out" or "questionable" once again. Chief among them is veteran WR Michael Thomas, who's missed the past three games because of a toe injury. Because of a brutal four-team bye (Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Bills) and injuries to other key receivers, Thomas' presence matters quite a bit to fantasy football owners. If he's out, it could force some waiver-wire streamers into start 'em, sit 'em debates.
ARIZONA STATE

