Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opening this fall, winter in Columbia
Columbia has a variety of new restaurants and businesses that aim to open in the next few months. MyHouse, Tacos 4 Life, Wendy’s and Irene’s BBQ are some of the businesses that plan to open soon.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia businesses get a makeover to prepare for MU Homecoming
As MU prepares for its Homecoming festivities this weekend, many businesses downtown are expecting to be open as usual. “Sometimes it depends on how well the game is going or who we’re playing; I think there’s a lot of factors,” said Carrie Koepke, manager at Skylark Books. “But yes, in general, there’s definitely increased business.”
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Long, December 17, 1945 — Oct. 18, 2022
R. Blair Long, 76, of Stoutsville, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born December 17, 1945, near Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to Rufus Long and Ethel Davies Long. When Blair was six months old he moved with the family to Boone County where he resided for several decades.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis finishes second in Class 3 tournament
Rock Bridge girls tennis fell to St. Joseph's Academy in the final of the MSHSAA Class 3 team tournament Friday in Springfield. Prior to the match, Bruins coach Ben Loeb said defeating St. Joseph's would be akin to the U.S. men's hockey team defeating the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Columbia Missourian
John P. Perry, Nov. 14, 1920 — Oct. 20, 2022
John Poague Perry, 101, passed away on Thursday, October 20 at home in Champaign, Illinois. There will be a private family service and burial on Friday, October 28 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. He will be buried there next to his beloved wife Verna who passed away in 2012.
Columbia Missourian
Patricia Ann Fox March 24, 1933 — Oct. 17, 2022
Patricia (Pat) Ann Fox passed away on October 17, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. She was born in 1933 in Gary, Indiana to Eugene and Effie Laney. Pat graduated from Crown Point High School in Indiana and attended Hanover College where received a Bachelor of Science in Education, specializing in Elementary Education.
Columbia Missourian
Elger C. Bolton April 19, 1933 — Oct. 17, 2022
Elger Clinton Bolton, 89, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center. Elger was born on April 19, 1933, in Warren County, Missouri the son of Clinton A. Bolton and Caroline Wehrmann Bolton. On June 28, 1959, in Warrenton, Missouri he married Bennie Rose Sword and she survives of the home.
Columbia Missourian
Courtney and Nick Haskell announce retirement from Hickman softball program
In 2003, Courtney Haskell took over as Hickman softball's head coach with her husband Nick as an assistant. Now, nearly 20 years later, they have announced their retirement from the program along with other assistant coaches Amy Johnson and Jordan Logan. There have been many memories for the Haskells, almost...
Columbia Missourian
Cox's career night not enough as MU volleyball falls to Ole Miss
Missouri sophomore Kaylee Cox slammed a career-high 34 kills Saturday against Ole Miss, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to the Rebels 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14) in Oxford, Mississippi. After landing her last kill to bring the Tigers within one point in the final set,...
Columbia Missourian
Cook, Missouri passing game have 'get-right' opportunity on homecoming
Brady Cook spoke this week about what he needs to do to improve Missouri’s passing game. He pointed to continued growth in reading defenses and improving on third downs. He discussed the Florida interceptions: He said he needed to hold onto the ball once he saw Luther Burden bumped off his route on the first one, and that he needed to put it on Tauskie Dove’s outside shoulder on the second one.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win
Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0 (3Q)
3 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SEC Network | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:01: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 39-yard field goal. Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 0. 12:19: Missouri, Luther Burden 10-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Vanderbilt 0. First quarter. 12:12:...
Columbia Missourian
Loeb seeking 20th state title as Rock Bridge readies for MSHSAA semifinal
For the most part, Rock Bridge girls tennis has lived up to its lofty standards this season. The Bruins are 19-3 heading into their MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal showdown against Liberty at 9 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will play either St. Joseph’s Academy or St. Teresa’s Academy in the state final at 3 p.m. Friday.
Columbia Missourian
Live, Laugh, Lose
Now that the regular season is in the books, teams look toward one thing: playoffs. As the season unwinds and fans now face the possibility of ending their journey, the competition begins to heat up as the District tournament is just days away. Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63 to 3 to win its second straight conference championship. Father Tolton squeaked out a win against Fayette 40 to 36. North Callaway shut down Bowling Green 61 to 12. Vianney fell to Helias 59 to 13.
Columbia Missourian
Shooting at Hitt and Locust leaves three hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Friday night after a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in front of the Hitt Street Mini Mart, according to Columbia Police. Three people with gunshot wounds were at local hospitals, police said. One victim was located on Locust Street, and the other two victims checked into hospitals themselves.
Columbia Missourian
Helias gets running game going in romp of Vianney
As Helias has done all season long, the Crusaders offense dominated in every aspect in a 59-13 win over Vianney on Friday in Jefferson City. Highlighting the running game for Helias were running backs Alex Marberry and Mason French . Each of the backs accounted for two touchdown runs apiece in the first half.
Columbia Missourian
Assessing Missouri from an outsider’s perspective
Missouri fans know how the first half of the Tigers’ 2022 season went down. They have seen the defense step up, witnessed the ups and downs of an inconsistent offense, were left speechless after a gut-wrenching loss in Auburn and held their breaths as the Tigers went toe-to-toe with Georgia.
Columbia Missourian
Fire on city's south side burns roughly 35 acres of grass, brush
A fire Friday afternoon burned about 35 acres of vegetation on Columbia's south side. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call regarding an outdoor fire around 3:30 p.m., said Clayton Farr Jr., Columbia's acting fire chief. A total of eight fire crews from the Fire Department and assistants from the Boone County Fire Protection District helped to put out the fire, he said.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball knocks off No. 4 Missouri Baptist for second time this season
The Southwell Complex was packed and loud for No. 23 Columbia College volleyball’s 3-1 victory over No. 4 Missouri Baptist. It was the second time the rivals faced off this season, the previous matchup coming in the CC Tri-Match, also at the Southwell Complex, when the at the time unranked Cougars stunned the then No. 1 Spartans with a sweep.
