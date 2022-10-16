Read full article on original website
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
Part of Rice Shire Rd. closed in Jasper Co. for fugitive’s arrest
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Marshals office with arresting a subject in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road. Rice Shire Road is closed for the time being. Law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area.
Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
Chatham Co. Commission approves funds to stabilize dock on Hutchinson Island
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is shelling out half a million dollars to stabilize a dock on Hutchinson Island. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners approved the funds today. Back in June, part of the deck collapsed at the Trade Center Landing between the Westin and Savannah Convention...
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday. Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C. He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of...
Chatham Co. residents attend meeting to discuss TSPLOST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As record numbers of Georgians head to the polls, Chatham County residents will be asked a question about a sales tax that would fund transportation in the county. TSPLOST is a penny sales tax that would go toward transportation projects in the county. Since this...
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
Harsher charges proposed for drug distributors as drug overdoses increase in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 60 people have died this year from overdosing on drugs in Chatham County, surpassing overdose deaths in 2021. Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt gave a report to Chatham County commissioners on drug overdose deaths. He says most recent numbers from the Medical...
The buzz around mead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It could be the oldest drink to contain alcohol, and it’s quickly becoming the next “big thing.”. Most of the meads on the market are all-natural and made using honey. WTOC wanted to learn more about it, so we contacted the Savannah Bee Company...
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart gets new technology
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart is now the most modernized unit in the entire Army and it’s thanks to new equipment. This is one of the many tanks and fighting vehicles that helps put Fort Stewart at the top of the list when it comes to having the most up-to-date equipment.
Chilly morning, warmer weekend ahead!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures climb to the mid 60s at lunchtime with a light northerly breeze. Highs reach the lower 70s, but it’ll be another cool evening with temperatures in the 50s shortly after sunset. Grab a jacket if you have evening plans outside!. This weekend will be...
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the...
Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first Saturday for early voting closes Georgia polling places see record high turnout. “It is nice to see representation people coming out to do their civic duty,” Voter Logan Hardin said. Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office reports that as of Saturday morning 660,000...
Munchies by Mojo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs. Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.
