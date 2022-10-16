ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Yardbarker

Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign...
Yardbarker

Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game

Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday. The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery. It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and...
ESPN

PSG's Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans

The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona's finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona...
AFP

In court, Neymar denies wrongdoing over Barca transfer

Neymar only signed documents his father gave him and did nothing illegal, the Brazil superstar told a Spanish court Tuesday where he is on trial for alleged irregularities over his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago. "My father has always been in charge" of contract negotiations, the 30-year-old told the Barcelona court hearing the case.
Yardbarker

Di Canio says Juventus signed a midfielder with the wrong characteristics

Paolo Di Canio believes Juventus bought wrong when they signed Leonardo Paredes in the last transfer window and he explains why. The Bianconeri have been struggling this term, but the club invested in its squad in the summer to avoid it. Paredes alongside Paul Pogba were the two main midfielders...
ESPN

Manchester United waiting on new David De Gea deal - Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United have not yet decided whether to offer David De Gea a new contract. The goalkeeper, who made his 500th appearance for United on Sunday, has a deal until the end of the season and the club have an option to extend it by another 12 months, but Ten Hag says they are taking their time before deciding their next move.
Yardbarker

Watch: Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star will miss Spurs game

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss their upcoming game against Tottenham. Martial was unavailable for Manchester United against Newcastle after suffering an early injury against Everton the week before. The French forward has been in impressive form this season despite his injuries, and...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.

