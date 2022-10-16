Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
Neymar addresses Barcelona transfer in court after Florentino Perez reveals Real Madrid wanted to buy Brazilian
NEYMAR has taken the stand at his fraud trial in Barcelona after the judge insisted he didn’t give him any privileged treatment by letting him skip the first day of court on Monday. Jose Manuel del Amo Sanchez allowed the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star to leave the courtroom on...
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona star
Manchester United are willing to pay €80m to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer that Manchester United were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. A move failed to materialise and Erik ten Hag opted to sign...
Yardbarker
Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game
Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday. The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery. It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and...
ESPN
PSG's Messi signing focus of European court case from Barcelona fans
The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona's finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that argued their rights as Barcelona...
In court, Neymar denies wrongdoing over Barca transfer
Neymar only signed documents his father gave him and did nothing illegal, the Brazil superstar told a Spanish court Tuesday where he is on trial for alleged irregularities over his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago. "My father has always been in charge" of contract negotiations, the 30-year-old told the Barcelona court hearing the case.
Yardbarker
Di Canio says Juventus signed a midfielder with the wrong characteristics
Paolo Di Canio believes Juventus bought wrong when they signed Leonardo Paredes in the last transfer window and he explains why. The Bianconeri have been struggling this term, but the club invested in its squad in the summer to avoid it. Paredes alongside Paul Pogba were the two main midfielders...
ESPN
Manchester United waiting on new David De Gea deal - Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United have not yet decided whether to offer David De Gea a new contract. The goalkeeper, who made his 500th appearance for United on Sunday, has a deal until the end of the season and the club have an option to extend it by another 12 months, but Ten Hag says they are taking their time before deciding their next move.
Yardbarker
Watch: Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star will miss Spurs game
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss their upcoming game against Tottenham. Martial was unavailable for Manchester United against Newcastle after suffering an early injury against Everton the week before. The French forward has been in impressive form this season despite his injuries, and...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to Old Trafford move
PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo says he spoke to Erik ten Hag about joining Manchester United and was disappointed when a move fell through in the summer. Gakpo was heavily linked with the Old Trafford club, but the £86 million arrival of Antony from Ajax ended his hopes of teaming up with Ten Hag.
ESPN
Real Madrid humble Barcelona in Clasico, Liverpool show resolve to beat Man City, more
This weekend in European soccer had huge games and massive talking points galore. From Real Madrid getting the better of Barcelona in the Clasico to a depleted Liverpool finding a way to beat Manchester City at Anfield in the clash of modern-day rivals, this weekend had everything. Elsewhere: Serie A's...
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar appears in court over 2013 Barcelona transfer
Brazil and Paris St-Germain forward Neymar Jr. appeared in a Barcelona court on Monday along with eight others, facing fraud and corruption charges over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
