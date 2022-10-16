13 seconds deja vu? Bills allow tying field goal to Chiefs in 16 seconds this time

Gabe Davis scored a go-ahead touchdown and the Buffalo Bills had a lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with less than 20 seconds left in the quarter. Sound familiar?

Somehow Kansas City used two plays to get into field goal range again and Harrison Butker made a long field goal to the tie game.

Their season wasn't on the line in the AFC playoffs this time but Buffalo's defense allowed Kansas City to tie the game at 10 after going up 10-7 on a Gabe Davis touchdown with 16 seconds left in the second quarter Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes completed to Jerick McKinnon for 19 yards, who ran out of bounds to stop the clock. Travis Kelce made a 9-yard reception to reach the Bills' 44-yard line and Andy Reid called timeout with five seconds left. Butker set a Chiefs record and career-long by making the 62-yard field goal.