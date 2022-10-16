Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others

The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future.

On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others:

Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 205 pound signal-caller is only a three-star prospect , rated the nation's No. 27 quarterback, but his upside is considered to be tremendous.

Why?

Puglisi has ideal quarterback size, a big arm and has reportedly tested off-the-charts from an intangibles standpoint.

Some of his natural, raw ability was on display when On3 went to see him recently.

“Ryan Puglisi was under distress all evening against The Loomis Chaffee School. Their defensive line was in his face, chasing him out of the pocket, and in the passing lanes often. Puglisi still impressed. He has a live arm and he made some impressive throws. Puglisi showed touch, the ability to throw under stress, and he made throws from different arm angles. He showed great toughness. He made some plays with his legs and took many big shots.”

Puglisi is the fifth commitment for Georgia in the 2024 recruiting class, a group that ranks No.3 nationally and is led by Colquitt County five-star tight end Landen Thomas.

Sophomore season highlights