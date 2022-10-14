Grant to kickstart vision for trail spanning 150-plus miles in Colorado's largest alpine valley

An idea for a long, ambitious trail in southern Colorado could gain traction with new funding.

The state recently announced a $100,000 grant toward an effort to see a 154-mile bike and foot path span the San Luis Valley, which is considered the world's largest alpine valley. Nonprofit San Luis Valley Great Outdoors was awarded the money.

The group's executive director, Mick Daniel, said it represented the first funds committed to what he and others have called the Heart of the Valley Trail.

"We're dreaming right now," Daniel said. "This is really just the start of the process."

The grant is making the launch possible — dollars expected to pay for staff, route assessments and feasibility studies. That has been long-awaited work.

But $100,000 "is really just a drop in the bucket," Daniel recognized.

"For this kind of infrastructure, especially when we're looking at right of ways from one side of the valley to the other, we're talking millions and millions and millions of dollars to get this done," he said.

Nonetheless, he counts the Heart of the Valley Trail a high priority for his organization, which has emerged as a leader in tapping what many see as untapped potential in this mountainous, diverse and underserved part of the state.

San Luis Valley Great Outdoors gained nonprofit status in 2018. Years before then, collaborators crafted a master plan that envisioned the Heart of the Valley Trail — an amenity that would get people outside and connect towns widely traveled via car on thoroughfares such as U.S. 160.

Lacking consistently safe shoulders, the idea is a path safe for bikes that simultaneously fosters an alternate, environmental mode of transit and caters to tourists drawn to lengthy, scenic tours.

"It's a big, lofty goal and a little scary," Daniel said. "But I do see it as something that could fundamentally change the way we travel through the valley."

The projected 154 miles, he said, was roughly based on highway stretches east to Walsenburg, west to South Fork, south to Antonito and north toward Salida. Daniel said the vision spans six counties across local, state and federal roadways. Private land could factor in as well, adding other layers of complexity.

"It's one thing when you're putting a trail into a piece of county land everybody is in agreement on. It's another thing when you start looking at the vast landscape that is the San Luis Valley," Daniel said.

"A big part of this is the research into what is available. The second big part of this is a community visioning process, where we really get a chance to talk to our community and people who are in support and people who are undoubtedly against."

He finds a few concepts enticing: a bike path connecting the town of Blanca to a community center; another connecting Alamosa to Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve; and another allowing for a safe ride to Poncha Pass. But Daniel hesitates to talk specifics at this point.

"I think it's best to be nonspecific and look for the opportunities to work," he said.