nickalive.net
How to Stream & Scream 'Orphan: First Kill' For FREE on Paramount+ This Halloween
Stream & Scream with Paramount+ this Halloween! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Esther has never been what she seems. See how her story began in Orphan: First Kill, the thrilling prequel to the shocking horror hit, Orphan!. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'Blood & Treasure' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream all episodes of Blood & Treasure now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready to make your escape in Blood & Treasure. The action-adventure drama follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.
nickalive.net
"The Desert" with Jason Mantzoukas | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Desert" with Jason Mantzoukas | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Get ready for one of our quenchiest episodes, with returning super-guest Jason Mantzoukas! Jason’s back with Janet and Dante to talk about the both very stressful and very funny ATLA episode “The Desert,” in which some pivotal actions take place. Who is The White Lotus society? Where is Appa? And what should fans of Braving the Elements be called? All this and much more, so stay hydrated and avoid the buzzard wasps!
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New Santiago of the Seas' Halloween Special on October 19
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Santiago of the Seas Halloween special "Peek-A-BOO!/Night of the Witches" on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. In "Peek-A-BOO!," when Santiago and the crew are put in charge of babysitting a pet gargoyle, things go awry as the gargoyle gets loose. Then in "Night of the Witches," when Bonnie Bones steals a witch's broom, Santi and crew must get it back before the festive Night of the Witches is ruined! (#212)
HometownLife.com
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
Fenrir, a two-year-old Savannah cat from Michigan, has been named the Guinness World Records tallest living domestic cat. His brothers previously held titles of their own, including Altair Cygnus Powers and the late Arcturus Aldebaran Powers. Fenrir's owner said he wants to use the title to help stray and shelter...
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts
A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Sweet Bond With Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Enough to Melt the Coldest Heart
Parents who have both a baby and a puppy at home are really superheroes. It takes a lot of patience to be able to care for both! But we guess it's all really worth it when you see the incredible bond your child will have with your puppy. Just like in a video shared by TikTok creator @tinytribe_.
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week. It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views. In the...
A cute video of a dog and a human relationship
Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Benelux to Premiere New 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys' Episodes From Oct. 24
Nickelodeon Benelux will be premiering brand new episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Pokémon Ultieme Reizen) in the Netherlands (Nederland) and Flanders (Vlaanderen) weekdays at 16:15 Uhr between Monday 24th October 2022 - Monday 14th November 2022!. Pokémon Ultieme Reizen. ma t/m vrij. 24/10 t/m 14/11. 16:15 uur.
pawesome.net
Video of English Bulldog Puppy Welcoming Dad Home Is Just Too Cute
Puppies are the cutest. They have the best behavior. And are so happy when they see their owners. Shaq, an English Bulldog, is so happy when his dad comes home. His happiness is not expressed in rambunctious behavior but a slow, waddling walk. Shaq’s parents uploaded a video to their...
pethelpful.com
Video Of What Senior Cats See at Shelters Will Have You Sobbing
Everyone loves a kitten. What's not to love? They are tiny, adorable, rambunctious piles of purrs but when looking to add a member to your family, you should always keep in mind... kittens don't stay kittens forever. There are so many older cats in shelters desperately looking for a home...
A video of a cute child with cute puppies
I was just randomly surfing on Twitter and suddenly I saw this adorable and cute video of a baby and puppies. This video has gone viral, which means millions of people have viewed this video.
Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'
All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
pethelpful.com
Cat's 'Master Plan' to Trap His Fur Siblings in the Basement Is Tough to Resist
Anyone with more than one fur baby knows they don't always get along, even if they seem like they love each other. Sometimes, one of your pets is sick of sharing your attention and will do whatever they can to eliminate the competition. One woman's cat devised a 'master plan' to remove his siblings from the equation and it's too good to miss.
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
