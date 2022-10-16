"The Desert" with Jason Mantzoukas | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Get ready for one of our quenchiest episodes, with returning super-guest Jason Mantzoukas! Jason’s back with Janet and Dante to talk about the both very stressful and very funny ATLA episode “The Desert,” in which some pivotal actions take place. Who is The White Lotus society? Where is Appa? And what should fans of Braving the Elements be called? All this and much more, so stay hydrated and avoid the buzzard wasps!

19 HOURS AGO