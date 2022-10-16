Read full article on original website
Jeff Spicoli
2d ago
Looks like the Wayan bother from "Don't Be a Menace to Society (while drinking your juice in the Hood) lol
Reply(18)
88
AP_000405.5cf3a04c8b754ab091aeda42157f0fe7.1327
2d ago
Another head case too much money, too much attention too soon. Needs a new hair dresser too.
Reply(1)
106
Nikki
2d ago
Aside from what he did, the comments about his hair are just so ridiculous. It's hair, it's HIS hair, it doesn't effect any of you in any way. Live and let live, my goodness.
Reply(31)
46
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season. At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Boo birds: Jill Biden booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans before game against Dallas Cowboys
First lady Jill Biden was booed at Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles pregame Sunday.
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
Panthers kick Robbie Anderson off sidelines after multiple incidents with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson off the sideline after multiple incidents during the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News
You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs
The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB
The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 270