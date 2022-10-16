ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Local artists take part in Craft + Design 2022 in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Craft + Design 2022 ran all weekend at Main Street Station’s train shed, from Friday, Oct. 14 until Sunday, Oct. 16.

Over 150 artists were exhibited at the event and all proceeds went towards community and educational programs from the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

“It is our 58th annual Craft + Design here at the historic Main Street Station,” said Stefanie Fedor, executive director at VisArts. “We have over 150 artists that get juried into the show and they come from all around the country. We also have five local maker booths here and they really are highlighting all of the creativity that is happening in our region and in Virginia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmS4D_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqIAy_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVSQe_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIZDH_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSo9M_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKU3U_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JjUx_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt1kl_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJKZC_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rgT4_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM8cC_0ibXtvpp00
(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

