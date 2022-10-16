CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO