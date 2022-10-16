Read full article on original website
Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email
Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
Missing TV channels; pop-up parties; vaccine updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. High: 52; Low: 35. Partly cloudy. Warehouse party: When Harrisburg police were called to a warehouse in the early hours of Sept. 25, they found a “pop-up” party and four people injured by gunfire outside. It was the 19th time police had been called to the vacant warehouse.
Pledge of Allegiance: Pa. Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists
The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Oct. 18, features the Pennsylvania Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists. Pledge of Allegiance: Pa. Society of the Daughters …. The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Oct. 18, features the Pennsylvania Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists. Scranton man’s app...
Pa. mail-in ballot applications from third party cause confusion
The mailer comes with a cover letter signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. It might lead some to believe it is an official government document, but it is not. It comes from a group called The Voter Project. Pa. mail-in ballot applications from third party …. The mailer comes with a...
Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record
John Fetterman campaigned over the weekend with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, a gun control progressive whose campaign was financially backed by George Soros.
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
Where Do Pennsylvania’s Candidates for Governor Stand on Improving Infrastructure
Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and sewer systems are aging poorly. Here’s how gubernatorial candidates — Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — plan on fixing it. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/13/22)
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
Lancaster’s Spooky Nook center next stop for Michael Flynn and his cast of right-wing warriors
A two-year road show that mixes conservative thought with evangelical zeal is scheduled to make a stop at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County this weekend. It’s called the “ReAwakening America” tour, and it’s a two-day conference produced by Oklahoma-based businessman Clay Clark and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that features various other right-wing luminaries - from national commentators like Charlie Kirk to the pop-up famous like Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a preacher and doctor who gained notoriety from viral video claims that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19.
Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
