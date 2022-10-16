ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
NEWVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster’s Spooky Nook center next stop for Michael Flynn and his cast of right-wing warriors

A two-year road show that mixes conservative thought with evangelical zeal is scheduled to make a stop at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in Lancaster County this weekend. It’s called the “ReAwakening America” tour, and it’s a two-day conference produced by Oklahoma-based businessman Clay Clark and former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn that features various other right-wing luminaries - from national commentators like Charlie Kirk to the pop-up famous like Stella Gwandiku-Ambe Immanuel, a preacher and doctor who gained notoriety from viral video claims that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

