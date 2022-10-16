ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Release Second-Year WR

The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Yardbarker

Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win

It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy