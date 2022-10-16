Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get several players back.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Report: Chiefs pushing to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could team up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City according to NBC2 in
Steelers open as 7-point underdogs to Dolphins this week
Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to snap a four-game losing streak. But according to the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers will once again be an underdog this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins seek to end three-game skid in Week 7 vs Steelers
Miami Dolphins schedule: Week 7 Week 7: vs Pittsburgh Steelers Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs
