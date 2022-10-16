ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville Herald

Gas prices decline across nation, remain unchanged in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined across the nation at large but remained unchanged in New Jersey amid increasing supply and declines in both demand and crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68,...
NEW JERSEY STATE

