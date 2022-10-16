ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ednc.org

North Carolina is home to five promising models for eliminating preschool suspensions, expulsions, and exclusions

Preschool students who are suspended, expelled, or otherwise excluded from their early care and education settings miss out on crucial developmental opportunities that can affect the course of their lives. A new project aims to address that by eliminating suspensions, expulsions, and exclusions in North Carolina’s preschool settings. Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Legal Aid of North Carolina debuts new website

RALEIGH — Legal Aid of North Carolina has fully launched its new website at the existing legalaidnc.org address. Designed and developed by Charlotte-based Kelso Communications and Priceless Misc, the website features the new Legal Aid NC brand debuted earlier this year to celebrate and honor the organization’s 20th anniversary.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina

It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Doctors said they have seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTV

'Operation Stop Arm' now underway in N.C.

The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
