Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature

Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches

In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
10 Amazon Fire Stick Features You'll Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire Stick is a great little streaming device and one that easily competes with Google's latest Chromecast and Roku's line of products. On top of offering all the best streaming services on a small device, you can also add live channels directly to the Live Guide – assuming you have the right subscriptions in place. Users can also enjoy their content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, and they can even use Alexa to give voice commands and ask questions. But, despite everything it can do, the Fire Stick is a very simple device. At least, that's how it appears at first glance.
Razer Edge Revealed As A 5G Steam Deck And Switch Challenger

Razer is the latest brand to step inside the handled gaming console ring, following in the footsteps of Nintendo with its Switch, Valve with the Steam Deck, and Logitech with the G Cloud. At its RazerCon 2022 event, the gaming brand introduced the Razer Edge 5G, an Android-based handheld gaming console launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon that will be available starting in January 2023. A Wi-Fi version of the device will also be sold by Razer via its website and retail outlets.
What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Flashlights are an essential item for nighttime outdoor activities like camping or walking a dog, emergency situations, or whenever you need an alternative and portable light source. The average flashlight shines a decent enough beam, but if you're looking for something brighter, there are significantly brighter flashlights available. The world's...
