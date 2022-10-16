ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
americanmilitarynews.com

China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report

Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
americanmilitarynews.com

B-52 bombers, 60 warplanes fly near Russia in new joint nuke NATO exercise

U.S. B-52 bombers and around 60 other aircraft are taking part in NATO’s weeks-long nuclear exercise, which kicks off on Monday amid Russian threats of nuclear war. According to a statement by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft will take part in the nuclear exercise known as “Steadfast Noon.” A NATO official said part of the exercise would be held more than 625 miles from Russia, VOA reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report

Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
Benzinga

Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
Washington Examiner

Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer

As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
Washington Examiner

Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...

