Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Jenna...
Clayton News Daily
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Name PJ Walker Starting Quarterback for Buccaneers Game
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Wednesday that quarterback PJ Walker will start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Walker getting the starting nod marks the first time in his career that he will start in back-to-back games. Wilks also stated that Jacob Eason will serve as the backup quarterback to Walker.
Clayton News Daily
Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some quarterbacks whose status is in flux early in the week:
Clayton News Daily
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Explains Call for Matt LaFleur to ‘Simplify’ Offense
Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the Packers’ offensive performance during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday. In the postgame news conference, Rodgers stated that Packers’ offense was not “executing” to its capability and it might be time for coach Matt LaFleur to “reel it back” and “simplify some things.” Sunday’s defeat marked the first time the Packers have lost consecutive games during LaFleur’s tenure.
Clayton News Daily
Saints-Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds and Betting Preview
Two teams in dire need of a win will get Week 7 underway on Thursday Night Football when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals host Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Murray, who owns a losing record of 24-27-1 as an NFL starter, has struggled this season to take hold of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The dual-threat quarterback, who leads the team in rushing (233) and rushing touchdowns (three), has struggled in the passing game and tossed only six touchdowns in six games.
Clayton News Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs-49ers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
In Week 7, the Chiefs and 49ers will look to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Patrick Mahomes, who lost 24-20 to the Bills last week, came up short in his first time being installed as a home underdog. Kansas City is 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and faces a 49ers squad that is 6-0 ATS over its last six games at Levi’s Stadium.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Jim Irsay Takes on Dan Snyder
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I can’t wait until sports fans no longer have to worry about Dan Snyder. 🏀 Jayson Tatum is a superstar, and the Warriors put the NBA on notice. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free...
Clayton News Daily
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Clayton News Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
