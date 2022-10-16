Read full article on original website
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
The Douglas County Health Department is reporting a steep drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID in the county.
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
Woman injured in north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Monday night shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 42nd and Curtis Avenue at 9:27 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. Multiple rounds were reported fired. When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old woman with injuries. She was...
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
14-year-old boy in critical condition, four suspects in custody after stabbing Tuesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 2:45 p.m., a fight broke out near Ames Avenue and Wayne Lowden Avenue, according to law enforcement. Authorities said the 14-year-old was stabbed and transported to Nebraska Medical...
Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two family-owned businesses are hoping to survive a construction project that will shut down the 42nd Street bridge in Omaha. The bridge is more than 60 years old and covers C and D streets and runs over railroad tracks. It’s also in need of repair, but...
Investigation continues after man found dead in Omaha parking lot
(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation continues after a man is found dead in an Omaha parking lot. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway after a man was found down in a parking lot. Police say the man's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
Omaha Police identify man in overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot. Authorities identified the man Monday as 21-year-old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz. Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot just east of Conoco Park in Omaha early Sunday. No...
Bar owners in downtown Omaha must reapply for liquor license
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There have been a lot of complaints. The liquor license of a downtown bar in Omaha could be in jeopardy. The Omaha city council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon forcing the owners to reapply with the state. A liquor license is the livelihood of a bar. That’s...
Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
