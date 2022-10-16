ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation

Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Jenna...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
Clayton News Daily

Week 7 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

During the NFL season, I walk through the player pool for each team to get a feel for their offense. Unfortunately, injury news isn’t clear on Tuesday, so many players’ health will change by game time on Sunday. I’ll do another update later in the week. Here are some running backs whose status is in flux early in the week:
Clayton News Daily

Aaron Rodgers Explains Call for Matt LaFleur to ‘Simplify’ Offense

Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the Packers’ offensive performance during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday. In the postgame news conference, Rodgers stated that Packers’ offense was not “executing” to its capability and it might be time for coach Matt LaFleur to “reel it back” and “simplify some things.” Sunday’s defeat marked the first time the Packers have lost consecutive games during LaFleur’s tenure.
GREEN BAY, WI
Clayton News Daily

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Saints-Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds and Betting Preview

Two teams in dire need of a win will get Week 7 underway on Thursday Night Football when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals host Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Murray, who owns a losing record of 24-27-1 as an NFL starter, has struggled this season to take hold of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The dual-threat quarterback, who leads the team in rushing (233) and rushing touchdowns (three), has struggled in the passing game and tossed only six touchdowns in six games.
ARIZONA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Lions-Cowboys Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Week 6 showcased to NFL fans and oddsmakers that the gap between the Eagles and Cowboys is considerable without Dak Prescott under center. Even with Prescott, Philadelphia may be the most complete team in the NFL. On Monday, we learned that Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Big Ben on Brady: ‘It Didn’t Look Like He Wanted to Be Out There’

View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady’s Sunday outing against the Steelers was not a pretty one. The Buccaneers’ offense struggled to get anything going against a banged-up Steelers defense, and, at one point, he was caught on camera berating his offensive line to try to inject some life into them—but to no avail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Clayton News Daily

Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report

Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | Jim Irsay Takes on Dan Snyder

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I can’t wait until sports fans no longer have to worry about Dan Snyder. 🏀 Jayson Tatum is a superstar, and the Warriors put the NBA on notice. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
BUFFALO, NY

