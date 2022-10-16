Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
NASCAR: Joey Logano Worried Bubba Wallace Could Have Cost Kyle Larson ‘His Life’ at South Point 400
Looking back on the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, Joey Logano did not make light of the NASCAR retaliation. The winner of the South Point 400 has been around a while now and he didn’t like what he saw. A couple of days after the fact, Logano was reflecting on the race.
Bubba Wallace has testy response to question about retaliating against Kyle Larson
Bubba Wallace denied retaliating against Kyle Larson on Sunday and got testy when pressed about the matter. Wallace got bumped into the wall by Larson on lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He responded by going across the track and bumping into the rear of Larson’s car, wrecking both of them. Christopher Bell, one of Wallace’s Toyota teammates, was also taken out in the wreck.
Bubba Wallace Went After Kyle Larson, but It’s Christopher Bell Who Should Be Upset
Championship 4 hopeful Christopher Bell was the collateral damage in the wreck involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The post Bubba Wallace Went After Kyle Larson, but It’s Christopher Bell Who Should Be Upset appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Christopher Bell Talks Being Taken Out by Wallace, Larson Incident at South Point 400
During that Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson scrum, Christopher Bell was an innocent bystander that was collected in the wreck. The NASCAR South Point 400 got very interesting in Stage 2. Larson caught the left rear of the No. 20 after retaliation from Wallace. It was enough to put Bell’s Toyota out of commission for the day.
Bubba Wallace shoves reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson following crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell. Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.
NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Drama-Filled South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
What a wild Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The NASCAR Cup Series delivers again as… The post NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Drama-Filled South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
