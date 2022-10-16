Read full article on original website
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
