Can anyone tell me why GBN shows all its ads in a box? Normally advertisers insist on a full-frame without any DOGS or other graphics interfering with them. We can only speculate but I would assume it's because they deem whatever viewer retention might be gained by the news ticker remaining as more valuable then the discount that's presumably given to advertisers for an 80% frame. I can't imagine that news ticker stops that many people changing channel, but then maybe the discount to advertisers is very small as well.

1 DAY AGO