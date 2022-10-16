ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Per lanciarsi dalle stelle Free Online

Cast: Federica Torchetti Lorenzo Richelmy Cristiano Caccamo Celeste Savino Anna Ferruzzo. Per lanciarsi dalle stelle never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
digitalspy.com

Sky Stream - now launched

Couldn't see any other thread on this. It had been rumoured that it was coming for a while - but Sky Stream has now launched. £26 per month, 18 month contract or £29 per month on a rolling 1 month contract for the basic Entertainment and Netflix package.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
SVG

IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals

Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
CNET

Netflix's Will Charge You Fees for Password-Sharing Early Next Year

Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up and will start charging accounts for password sharing early next year, instituting a system that add fees to your plan for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside your household use your membership. The company didn't specify the...
Benzinga

TikTok To Introduce Adult-Only Streams, Raise Minimum Age For Creators To Go Live

TikTok has announced that it will raise the minimum age required for creators to go live on the app, while also introducing a new adults-only streaming category. What Happened: TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, announced on Monday that from Nov. 23 the minimum age to host a livestream on the platform will be raised to 18. Currently, the age for creators to host livestreams is 16 or above.
PYMNTS

Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show

Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Variety

Behind Netflix and Disney+’s Dash for Streaming Ad Cash

Just over three years ago, Netflix unequivocally shot down the idea that it would ever roll out an ad-supported streaming service. “When you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false,” the streamer said in its second-quarter 2019 investor letter. “We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction.” Clearly, Netflix’s thinking about advertising has changed. Both Netflix and Disney+ are launching ad-based tiers this fall, seeking to broaden their addressable markets and tap...
digitalspy.com

GB News ads.

Can anyone tell me why GBN shows all its ads in a box? Normally advertisers insist on a full-frame without any DOGS or other graphics interfering with them. We can only speculate but I would assume it's because they deem whatever viewer retention might be gained by the news ticker remaining as more valuable then the discount that's presumably given to advertisers for an 80% frame. I can't imagine that news ticker stops that many people changing channel, but then maybe the discount to advertisers is very small as well.
DIY Photography

YoloLiv’s VertiCam is a vertical PTZ USB/HDMI camera for live streaming to social media

YoloLiv has announced its new pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, the VertiCam. As the name suggests, it’s a vertically oriented camera for shooting vertical videos to let you record and live stream to social media. Inside it features a 1/2.8″ sensor with a resolution of 2.07-megapixels. As such, it offers 1080p vertical video at frame rates of up to 60 frames per second, with a 3.5-42.3mm lens and f/1.8-2.8 aperture.

