Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley

SANPETE VALLEY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the Sanpete Valley.

Most affected areas are between Moroni and Manti. Temperatures could dip as low as 26 degrees Fahrenheit during this time.

The Warning is set to start at 10 p.m. Sunday evening and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Monday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants. Possible damage to under protected plumbing can also be expected. These pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.

Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes.

