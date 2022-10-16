Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
wtaw.com
Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time. Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.
Downtown Marlin remains closed after massive fire Sunday
MARLIN, Texas — Nobody will be allowed into the downtown area of Marlin on Monday because of hazardous conditions that remain from Sunday's fire, according to the City of Marlin. The city said no one will have access to the area starting from Hwy 6 at the light to...
A Killeen, Texas Family Has Been Displaced by an Early Morning Fire
A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.
fox44news.com
Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
fox44news.com
Loop 363 construction to cause brief closure
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A brief full freeway closure on Loop 363, from Case Road to Lorraine Avenue, will be taking place this Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation says this Bell County closure will take place in both directions. This temporary impact to traffic will let crews conduct preventative maintenance on the bridge within the project limits. The closure will happen during non-peak hours, and will be finished within 30 minutes.
Resident describes fire that destroyed dozens of vehicles at Central Texas pumpkin patch
TEMPLE, Texas — What was supposed to be a picture day with the pumpkins turned into dozens of families running for their lives. More than 70 cars went up in flames at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas. One woman from Granbury was there with her family. “We went...
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
fox44news.com
Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
KWTX
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
fox44news.com
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
fox44news.com
Planning and design standards considered for old stadium area
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – Detailed plans are being put together for the development of the 75-acre site of the former Baylor University Floyd Casey Stadium. Waco City Council members had scheduled a public hearing on the plan – including a detailed design book for homes and businesses which will go into the area.
Lanes will be closed on W. Adams Ave beginning Oct. 18
TEMPLE, Texas — Lane closures will take place on W. Adams Ave beginning on Oct. 18. The westbound right lane will be closed between 7075 W. Adams Ave and Old Waco Road. The lanes will close to allow for the construction of a turn lane and a sidewalk. The...
KWTX
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Wednesday announced officers are looking for 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Police said the suspects are involved in the theft of multiple vehicles across...
Bell County launches Scofflaw program
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares information between the county and the […]
KBTX.com
DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus
WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized and issued a citation Monday morning after striking a Bryan ISD school bus, according to DPS troopers and the school district. The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in...
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
Comments / 1