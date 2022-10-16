A Killeen, Texas family has been left without a home after an early morning fire on Murphy Street. According to information shared by the Killeen Fire Department, the fire started around 4:19 AM Monday in the 600 block of Murphy. When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. To make matters worse, three adjacent structures were in danger of going up in flames too. One actually did receive significant damage, but these structures were not occupied at the time of the fire.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO