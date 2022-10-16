Car chase ends after hitting two vehicles, suspect on the run

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit after the suspect hit a police car on Sunday.

TPD were requested to assist Capitol Police after a stolen vehicle was reported at 900 SW Tyler around 2 p.m. During their investigation, the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car, TPD said.

A vehicle pursuit began soon after. The suspect collided with civilian car at 17th and Fairlawn and continued south. Officers lost sight of the vehicle and eventually located it in the 6100 block of SW 26th Court.

Officers told 27 News that the suspect is still on the run. TPD is continuing to investigate. No injuries were reported during the collision at 17th and Fairlawn.

27 News is on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.