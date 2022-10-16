Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin quells QB controversy after Mitch Trubisky shines
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Mitch Trubisky just played the best two quarters of any Steelers’ quarterback this season. In reward, he’ll be promptly shown the bench, so long as rookie passer Kenny Pickett can pass NFL concussion protocols in order to start Sunday night vs. the Dolphins down in Miami. That concussion protocol caveat may prove difficult. After all, the Steelers will be facing the return of twice-concussed Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. The fact that Tua sustained two ugly concussions within a four-day span has upended concussion protocols across the NFL. Would the league really want possible future franchise QB Pickett coming back too soon and getting his bell rung on national TV on Sunday Night Football? Doubt it. In recent weeks following the Tua debacle, concussed players have been missing the game following their injury. If this trend holds, Pickett won’t be holding the football in Miami. Still, a medical setback would only delay the inevitable at quarterback for the Steelers. Tomlin was clear and decisive that Pickett is the starter for the long term. His unequivocal endorsement of the rookie from Pitt came after Tomlin lauded Trubisky for coming in off the bench and “aggressively pursuing victory” against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. In the 20-18 win, Trubisky logged a 142.4 passer rating – a whopping 100 points higher than his last outing. Meanwhile, Pickett in his first start at home, tossed a touchdown on his solid opening drive. But he and the offense bogged down after that. When he went down with the concussion in the third quarter, Pickett’s stat line was 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards, 1 TD and no interceptions. In less than two quarters of relief, Trubisky blazed ahead with 12 completions for 144 yards, including four drive-extending third-down conversions in the final two offensive series -- and a touchdown. The Steelers held the ball for the final four-plus minutes, and Brady never got off the bench to pull any late-game heroics. In short, this is the way the 2022 Steelers were built to win. So why is Tomlin dismissing Trubisky’s compelling relief performance in order to revert right back to the still-developing Pickett, provided he passes concussion protocol? Tomlin insists it’s all about consistency. He doesn’t want to “blow in the wind.” He doesn’t want to “flip the script” back-and-forth. He wants the entire team to know who the starting quarterback is so they can rally around him. Said Tomlin: “We’re going to be somewhat steady. I’ve been consistent in my messaging regarding decision making in that position. I think it helps those who are playing. It helps the team in terms of who to follow. We’re not going to flip the script now.” These are all worthy reasons. But above all, the overriding objective must be about winning now. Or as Tomlin says, “aggressively pursuing victory.” After all, Tomlin’s 2-4 team is now just a game off the lead in the AFC North. They’re right in the thick of things. Moreover, the rest of the team seems to be jelling, especially the defense. Despite a depleted secondary, nearly every player stepped up to throttle Brady and the Bucs on third down. The united unit looks reinvigorated. Much-maligned players such as linebacker Devin Bush and safety Terrell Edmunds are finally showing the promise the Steelers saw in them on draft day. The D should only get better as injured stars return in the coming weeks. In short, Pittsburgh is rising. The division’s there for the taking. To take it, Tomlin must go with the quarterback who can deliver wins now. Not the passer-in-training as the future of the franchise. Is Pickett the QB who can win now? Or is it Trubisky? Certainly, the way he opened the season as the Steelers’ starter, Trubisky wasn’t. The QB once drafted second overall was looking for his second chance with the Steelers. Unfortunately, Mitch seemed to be looking over his shoulder, instead. It was as if he knew too many mistakes would result in him being promptly pulled in favor of Pickett. That finally happened during halftime against the Jets in Week 4. It was something of a shocking switch at the time. Tomlin thought Pickett would provide a spark. That spark lasted through the first drive against Tampa Bay. Then it was snuffed out. When Pickett went out with the concussion, it was Trubisky who reignited the Steelers attack. Mitch didn’t just play to win. He let loose as if he had nothing to lose. “When you kind of get thrown in there, you might be thinking a little less,” he said. “I just wanted to be aggressive and be free.” It was enough to beat Brady, but not sufficient for Trubisky to win back the starting job. The only thing that would allow him to continue under center this coming week is the medical reports and the abundance of caution surrounding Pickett’s concussion. Tomlin indicated this shouldn’t be a problem. Pickett was expected to be cleared for a full week of practice with the first-team offense in preparation for the Dolphins. In other words, it’s all systems go. Nothing to see here. Kenny Pickett is the Steelers starter -- now and for the rest of the season. But this is the NFL. Every week is a mini season in itself. The rest of the Steelers are finally stepping up. To keep stacking wins, the Steelers need the best player at every position. Most especially, at quarterback. Should Pickett’s concussion sideline him and should Trubisky produce a gleaming performance under the lights in Miami on Sunday Night Football? Well then, all bets are off. The coming weeks will tell if Tomlin has the right player behind center. To aggressively pursue victory right now, the head coach must get this most crucial of all decisions correct. The future can take care of itself at a later date. We have much more on the great Steelers QB debate in this Sunday Night Football edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. As always, it will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the Steelers’ QB quandary to life -- and laughs.
