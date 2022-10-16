CHRIS SUTTON: Craig Pawson made the RIGHT call to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo's cheeky attempt to score against Newcastle because Fabian Schar was CLEARLY not taking the free-kick
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored.
Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it.
Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.
Referee Stuart Attwell allowed that goal to stand, despite Sunderland’s fury. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal on Sunday was disallowed, however.
He believed Fabian Schar tapping the ball back to Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope meant it was ‘live’. Referee Craig Pawson disagreed and so do I.
It was a cheeky attempt at scoring by Ronaldo, as desperate as he is to add to his 700 club goals, but Schar was clearly not taking the free-kick.
United can complain, and they certainly did, but it was right that the potential opener was ruled out.
Comments / 0