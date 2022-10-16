ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHRIS SUTTON: Craig Pawson made the RIGHT call to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo's cheeky attempt to score against Newcastle because Fabian Schar was CLEARLY not taking the free-kick

By Chris Sutton
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored.

Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it.

Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbQo7_0ibXr3cm00
Sutton recalls a similar goal from Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt against Sunderland that stood back in September 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ujaC_0ibXr3cm00
Ronaldo leads the protests as his goal was disallowed in Man Utd's 0-0 draw with Newcastle 

Referee Stuart Attwell allowed that goal to stand, despite Sunderland’s fury. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal on Sunday was disallowed, however.

He believed Fabian Schar tapping the ball back to Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope meant it was ‘live’. Referee Craig Pawson disagreed and so do I.

It was a cheeky attempt at scoring by Ronaldo, as desperate as he is to add to his 700 club goals, but Schar was clearly not taking the free-kick.

United can complain, and they certainly did, but it was right that the potential opener was ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nHWz_0ibXr3cm00
The Portuguese thought he had netted his 701st club goal but it was chalked off by the officials

