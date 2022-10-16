Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph through this morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 310 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sun Lakes, Olberg, Bapchule, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 180. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 160. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 177 and 180. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Alachua FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Alachua County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain in Major Flood stage through the end of this week and into this weekend while slowly declining. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.3 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.3 Wed 9 am 8.2 8.1 8.0 7.9 7.8
Frost Advisory issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed well above freezing.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]
A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures around 30 are expected. Some higher elevations could reach the mid 20s. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures near 30 possible with higher elevations near the mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through the weekend while slowly declining. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast through at least next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.9 Wed 9 am 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.3
Freeze Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McCurtain FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing this morning, therefore the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer along the Columbia River. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Pamlico; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; West Carteret FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, Southern Craven, West Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Freeze Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Franklin, Hart and Elbert Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING
High Wind Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will steadily shift to the southwest now through midday.
Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Cowley, Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Kingman; Sedgwick; Sumner FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to warm above freezing this morning. As a result, the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 AM.
