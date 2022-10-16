ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Rain/snow mix tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wet snow is possible again tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo. Widespread lake effect rain is scheduled into Wednesday with wet snow showers for areas south and east of Buffalo with temperatures in the 40s and 30s south of Buffalo. More lake rain but more organized into one plume Thursday before we dry out and warm up going into the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Chilly changes, lake effect rain, gusty winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deepening storm system will stall out across WNY, producing below normal temps, lake effect rain and gusty winds through mid week. Thunder and graupel (similar to small hail) is possible in heavy rain cells. Warmer weather is moving back into WNY by the weekend and will continue into the final week of October.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake showers, more numerous south of Buffalo, will push into metro area today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather pattern remains the same with colder air over Lake Erie producing lake effect rain and snow showers. Lake showers, more numerous south of Buffalo, will push into the metro area today. Staying chilly and brisk. More rain and wet snow tonight for the hilltops. improving weather Friday through the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Spending a Fall day at Mayer Brothers Cider Mill

Going to a Buffalo football game, one of the Autumn festivals, or out to see the Fall Foliage? Driving in Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca or Cheektowaga? Fresh-pressed apple cider, our secret recipe doughnuts, apple pies bursting with flavor and gourmet treats from all over Western New York are waiting for you at the Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York

You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween

The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Most Buffalo Related Halloween Treats

If you plan on doing some Buffalo-style trick-or-treating this Halloween season, be on the lookout for these things. Since Halloween is right around the corner, if you're like most Buffalonians, you've already mapped out your trick-or-treating plan. You know you're going to stop by the right neighborhoods that have the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

The Haunted Buffalo Ride

Bike season is far from over. There’s still time to get out around town on two wheels before the snow flies. And if you’re looking for a good excuse to not park your bike for the winter yet, then look no further than The Haunted Buffalo Ride. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store

Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
WEST SENECA, NY

