Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKBW-TV
Rain/snow mix tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wet snow is possible again tonight across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo. Widespread lake effect rain is scheduled into Wednesday with wet snow showers for areas south and east of Buffalo with temperatures in the 40s and 30s south of Buffalo. More lake rain but more organized into one plume Thursday before we dry out and warm up going into the weekend.
WKBW-TV
Chilly changes, lake effect rain, gusty winds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deepening storm system will stall out across WNY, producing below normal temps, lake effect rain and gusty winds through mid week. Thunder and graupel (similar to small hail) is possible in heavy rain cells. Warmer weather is moving back into WNY by the weekend and will continue into the final week of October.
WKBW-TV
Lake showers, more numerous south of Buffalo, will push into metro area today.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather pattern remains the same with colder air over Lake Erie producing lake effect rain and snow showers. Lake showers, more numerous south of Buffalo, will push into the metro area today. Staying chilly and brisk. More rain and wet snow tonight for the hilltops. improving weather Friday through the weekend.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Salt barns are stocked and snow plows are being put on, local municipalities prepare for the winter ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday brought a mixture of weather conditions — from sunny skies, to hail — to snow. Packing for your day in Erie County can be difficult. But as the weather is starting to change, local municipalities are preparing for the winter ahead. “How diverse and how wide of a region Erie […]
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
WKBW-TV
Spending a Fall day at Mayer Brothers Cider Mill
Going to a Buffalo football game, one of the Autumn festivals, or out to see the Fall Foliage? Driving in Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca or Cheektowaga? Fresh-pressed apple cider, our secret recipe doughnuts, apple pies bursting with flavor and gourmet treats from all over Western New York are waiting for you at the Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery.
Cheektowaga plow trucks to use green lights for safety
Due to new New York State legislation, expect to see more green lights on municipal snowplows around Erie County
Sanitation truck crashes into bridge in Buffalo, leaving hole in house
Buffalo police are investigating an early morning crash involving a sanitation truck on Clinton and Lord Street.
Pumpkin Thief Spotted In Western New York
You may want to double check the front porch and make sure your Halloween decorations are still there. A Western New York resident’s ring spotlight cam caught footage of a pumpkin thief, stealing pumpkins off the porch and front lawn in nearby neighborhoods. According to initial reports via social...
This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween
The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
These Are The Most Buffalo Related Halloween Treats
If you plan on doing some Buffalo-style trick-or-treating this Halloween season, be on the lookout for these things. Since Halloween is right around the corner, if you're like most Buffalonians, you've already mapped out your trick-or-treating plan. You know you're going to stop by the right neighborhoods that have the...
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
buffalorising.com
The Haunted Buffalo Ride
Bike season is far from over. There’s still time to get out around town on two wheels before the snow flies. And if you’re looking for a good excuse to not park your bike for the winter yet, then look no further than The Haunted Buffalo Ride. The...
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Comments / 0