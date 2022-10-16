ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London

Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration.

Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.

Premier League matches due to take place on May 6 may still be postponed, however, due to police resources being needed in London for the coronation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2giT_0ibXqWmj00
Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, the government say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYMZu_0ibXqWmj00
Premier League matches were postponed last month following the death of The Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGH9v_0ibXqWmj00
Clubs across the country paid their respects to Her Majesty upon the resumption of fixtures

The 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket is the biggest non-football event that day, with racing chiefs confident it will take place though it may be pushed back to a tea-time slot to avoid a clash with TV coverage of the coronation.

The royal family remain big supporters of racing, with the Queen Consort set to become the family’s racing figurehead after attending Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Five further race meetings at Doncaster, Goodwood, Thirsk, Hexham and Uttoxeter are also set for May 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKFqq_0ibXqWmj00
Horse racing, which The Queen loved, is expected to in the main go ahead as planned
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGajZ_0ibXqWmj00
Premiership rugby, deemed a low-risk event, is also likely to be unaffected on the day

There is a full Premier League and EFL programme that weekend.

Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham are at home, so those games could be moved to the Sunday if police resources are tight in the capital, while Manchester City v Leeds may also have to be put back 24 hours.

Premiership rugby fixtures are unlikely to be affected.

