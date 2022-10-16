EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London
Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration.
Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
Premier League matches due to take place on May 6 may still be postponed, however, due to police resources being needed in London for the coronation.
The 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket is the biggest non-football event that day, with racing chiefs confident it will take place though it may be pushed back to a tea-time slot to avoid a clash with TV coverage of the coronation.
The royal family remain big supporters of racing, with the Queen Consort set to become the family’s racing figurehead after attending Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.
Five further race meetings at Doncaster, Goodwood, Thirsk, Hexham and Uttoxeter are also set for May 6.
There is a full Premier League and EFL programme that weekend.
Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham are at home, so those games could be moved to the Sunday if police resources are tight in the capital, while Manchester City v Leeds may also have to be put back 24 hours.
Premiership rugby fixtures are unlikely to be affected.
