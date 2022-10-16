ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One person in custody after Jefferson City shooting Wednesday night

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds. According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost

A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart

Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Oct. 22

Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting late Friday night in the area of Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Locust Street, and two other victims checked...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City routs Moberly on the road

Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly. In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year

COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Centertown boil water advisory lifted

CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20. The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good. According to a press release,...
CENTERTOWN, MO

