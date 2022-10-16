Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
KOMU
One person in custody after Jefferson City shooting Wednesday night
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds. According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
KOMU
Community members express safety concerns after Downtown Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA – After a shooting downtown late Friday, some community members are expressing concerns about safety. Trish Wallace, a Mizzou alumni, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “I was speechless,” Wallace said. “I was really upset… Like, how could this happen? There's too much crime...
KOMU
Mock crash shows importance of buckling up and putting phones down
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
KOMU
Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said...
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Oct. 22
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia. The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting late Friday night in the area of Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Locust Street, and two other victims checked...
KOMU
Bridge repair on Interstate 70 to affect traffic in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair a joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek in Callaway County, per a press release. The repair work will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Crews will close one westbound lane through Wednesday...
KOMU
Jefferson City routs Moberly on the road
Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly. In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
KOMU
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
KOMU
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually not...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City routs Moberly in 58-14 for first match since 1957
It had been 65 years since Jefferson City and Moberly last met on the football field, and the Jays showed the dominance in the 21st century as they rolled past the Spartans in a 58-14 blowout. Week 9 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports...
KOMU
Centertown boil water advisory lifted
CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20. The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good. According to a press release,...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville Pirates make the Eldon Mustangs walk the plank as they win 34-24.
A scoreless first quarter quickly developed into a 21-0 lead at halftime for Boonville. The Pirates never looked back from there as quarterback Colby Caton lead the way with four touchdowns.
Comments / 0