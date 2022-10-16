ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita woman, 20, arrested after child struck in hit-and-run incident Saturday: police

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Wichita police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a boy Saturday afternoon, according to Wichita police.

Taree Thompson-Johnson, 20, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm, a police news release said.

Officers were sent around 1:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota. After interviewing witnesses they learned that Thompson-Johnson was southbound on Minnesota in a 2004 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer while a 7-year-old boy was crossing the street on his bicycle, the release said.

Thompson-Johnson “attempted to swerve and miss the child but struck the child. Thompson-Johnson then sped off at a high rate of speed southbound,” the release read.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release added.

Officers later spotted Thompson-Johnson driving a different vehicle and stopped her in the 6100 block of west Kellogg Drive and arrested her. The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

The Wichita Eagle

