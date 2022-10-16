Wichita woman, 20, arrested after child struck in hit-and-run incident Saturday: police

Wichita police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a boy Saturday afternoon, according to Wichita police.

Taree Thompson-Johnson, 20, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm, a police news release said.

Officers were sent around 1:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota. After interviewing witnesses they learned that Thompson-Johnson was southbound on Minnesota in a 2004 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer while a 7-year-old boy was crossing the street on his bicycle, the release said.

Thompson-Johnson “attempted to swerve and miss the child but struck the child. Thompson-Johnson then sped off at a high rate of speed southbound,” the release read.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release added.

Officers later spotted Thompson-Johnson driving a different vehicle and stopped her in the 6100 block of west Kellogg Drive and arrested her. The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office in the coming weeks.