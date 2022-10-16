ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol officer justified in fatally shooting man who fired over 80 rounds, killing Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy: inspector general report

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
The Redstone Hill Road home in Bristol where Nicholas Brutcher shot three city police officers Wednesday night was vacant on Friday. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Office of the Inspector General released preliminary findings Sunday in the use of deadly force by Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, ruling that he was justified in the shooting of suspect Nicholas Brutcher who killed two police officers during a domestic incident call late Wednesday.

The inspector general, along with police and judicial agencies, found that evidence indicated that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, and Iurato responded to 310 Redstone Hill Rd. after a 911 call believed to have been made by Nicholas Brutcher, according to the report.

Officers went to the side door of the house and spoke to Nathan Brutcher, Nicholas’ brother. According to the report, they ordered Nathan Brutcher to show his hands and step out of the house. As Nathan Brutcher stepped out, gunfire erupted.

Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds, attacking the officers from behind and fatally shooting DeMonte and Hamzy and wounding Iurato, the report said.

DeMonte suffered gunshot wounds to the head, torso and extremity, and Hamzy had gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to the chief medical examiner’s office on Friday.

Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, Officer Iurato made his way around the house and back to a police cruiser. From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato underwent surgery on Thursday and was released from the hospital that same day.

The chief medical examiner’s office ruled Nicholas Brutcher’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the neck with a spinal cord injury on Friday.

Early reports said Nathan Brutcher was also shot and hospitalized. His status and who shot him were still unknown as of Sunday.

The report said that although some details of the investigation haven’t been determined, “it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified.”

The report said all three officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

“Upon review of the recordings from those cameras, the Office of Inspector General has determined that, pursuant to General Statutes §29-6d(g)(2)(B)(ii), disclosure of these recordings at this time would constitute an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy, who are both victims of homicide,” the report said.

“Likewise, the initial and later portions of Officer Iurato’s body-worn camera recording should remain confidential for the same reason.”

The inspector general did release the relevant portion of Iurato’s body-worn camera on Sunday. (Warning: graphic). In it he can be heard - while clearly in great pain himself - saying “shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone.” Multiple gunshots and screaming also can be heard in the video. He reports “officer shot” and later, “suspect down.”

DeMonte is survived by his wife, two children, parents and two siblings. He has a third child on the way. DeMonte was a lifelong Dolphins fan and was planning to attend Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida with his wife, according to a tweet from the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins honored him before the game.

Hamzy was born and raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. He spent eight years with the Bristol Police Department. He was a patrol officer and received “numerous” recognitions in his time with the department. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

Visitation hours for Officer Hamzy will be on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum at 181 Main St. in Terryville . The funeral services for DeMonte and Hamzy will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday at 11 a.m.

The Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and Eastern District Major Crime Squad, the Bristol Police Department, the New Britain Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office, and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Information from Mike Mavredakis was used in this report.

