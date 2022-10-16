ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Devin McCourty roasts twin brother after Pats win in Cleveland

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense was feeling it after a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. It was the location of that victory that has McCourty extremely happy, because he got to use it against his twin brother, Jason.

Jason McCourty spent just one season with Browns, and it just so happened to be in 2016, when Cleveland went 0-16. So Jason never got to experience a win inside the "Dawg Pound."

With Sunday's victory, Devin is now 2-1 when the Patriots visit Cleveland. He just had to rub that into Jason's face as soon as possible on Sunday afternoon, and did just that via FaceTime.

"The type of brother I have… He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it's like to win a game in Cleveland," Jason McCourty Tweeted. "One hell of a guy he is huh…"

Now that is some epic brother-level trolling from Devin. Someone get Mama McCourty (Phyllis Harrell) on the line.

At least Jason enjoyed some success with Devin after that winless season in Cleveland, earning a Super Bowl ring the following season with the Patriots.

And Jason may have the last laugh in all of this. As a host on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, Jason may be spending a lot of time dissecting and critiquing his brother's play from Sunday's win.

