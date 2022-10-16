ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold Tuesday morning, a thaw in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the teens to 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses, sprinkler lines and exposed pipes. In the Metro we’re challenging a record low with a forecast of 18 degrees early Tuesday!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 21 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning

Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha. OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m. The outage was between...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day

OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
OMAHA, NE

