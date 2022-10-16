Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another cold start ahead of a warming trend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record setting morning in the teens to low 20s we’re looking ahead to a warm up... one more cold start to get through first. Wednesday AM will be cold too with a drop to 18 in the Metro, not quite a record setter but still cold.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold Tuesday morning, a thaw in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... with lows in the teens to 20s the region will experience a widespread hard freeze. This will also pose a risk to freeze hoses, sprinkler lines and exposed pipes. In the Metro we’re challenging a record low with a forecast of 18 degrees early Tuesday!
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record lows lead to a cold October day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows in the 10s & 20s are what you get out the door on this 6 First Alert Weather morning. Overall I expect a cold October day with highs just barely making it into the lower 40s. Thankfully it won’t be all that windy with...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 21 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
WOWT
Record lows easily broken Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record lows were smashed all across the area Tuesday morning. In Omaha the old record of 20 degrees set on this date in 1972 was broken by 4 degrees. The official low of 16 degrees was also the coldest we’ve been in Omaha since March 12th, and the earliest in the fall that we have dropped to 16 degrees or colder. Omaha records date back to the 1880s. In Lincoln, the old record was broken by 3 degrees, and Norfolk crushed the record by 3 degrees as well, falling all the way to 15 this morning.
Irrigation experts share tips for Omaha area homeowners amid freezing temps
Kevin Bacon with Pioneer Underground Lawn Sprinklers shares tips for homeowners with sprinkler systems as the temperatures drop.
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles blaze in frigid temps for second straight morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln early Tuesday morning. The first report came in just after 4:30 a.m. A caller said flames were coming from the second story of a home near 27th and South Streets. Four people...
WOWT
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two family-owned businesses are hoping to survive a construction project that will shut down the 42nd Street bridge in Omaha. The bridge is more than 60 years old and covers C and D streets and runs over railroad tracks. It’s also in need of repair, but...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
WOWT
Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha. OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m. The outage was between...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
WOWT
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
WOWT
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
KETV.com
Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
Comments / 1