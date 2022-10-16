Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
Thrillist
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine
Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke. According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911. "Gowens was located with...
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
A few years back, visitors at the Washington DC National Zoo got to witness a live lion hunt, only it wasn’t some pre-planned exhibit for season pass holders…. A fawn was walking around Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, when it decided to be adventurous and check out what was behind one of the many concrete walls.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
NECN
Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old
An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
insideedition.com
Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River
The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway
A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta
NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Bull Moose Comes Into 2-Yards And Gets Hit With A Hard Front Shot From Bowhunter
Yup, I want more of this. Nothing in the hunting world seems as thrilling as bagging a smasher of a bull moose with a bow. You have to get the largest member of the deer family within a very close distance to be able to get an ethical shot off.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0