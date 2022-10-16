ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
People

Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search

Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
People

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine

Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke. According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911. "Gowens was located with...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NECN

Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
MIAMI, FL
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
insideedition.com

Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River

The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
WATERBURY, VT
Outdoor Life

Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway

A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
EVANSTON, WY
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Augusta, ME
Community Policy