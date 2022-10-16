Google’s Material You design language has been out there since Android 12, however you would not understand it in the event you purchased an entry Go Edition cellphone caught with the outdated look. Thankfully, Google is lastly bringing that aesthetic to lower-cost handset. The newly announced Android 13 Go Edition brings Material You to those fundamental units for the primary time, providing you with colour themes that mirror your wallpaper in addition to an general extra trendy look.

3 HOURS AGO