ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win

By Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated to compete in Big 12 — 'You have to show up every single day'

After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season. On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy