OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners motivated to compete in Big 12 — 'You have to show up every single day'
After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season. On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.
Oklahoma Daily
'Whatever the team needs': OU basketball's Madi Williams willing to do anything to win in 5th season with Sooners
Madi Williams is prepared to fill whatever role her team needs this season. For the first time in her five-year college career, Williams received a glimpse of what the NCAA Tournament was like last season when the Sooners received a bid as a No. 4 seed, before being eliminated by Notre Dame in the second round.
Venables Joins Player Celebrations After OU Win Against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. - One of Oklahoma's players was live streaming the celebration in the locker room when head football coach Brent Venables joined in. The Sooners are an a bye week this week, but will head to Ames to play Iowa State on Oct. 29.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners ranked No. 15 in 2022-23 preseason AP Top 25 poll
Oklahoma will open the season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. This marks the highest initial ranking for the Sooners since 2013, the season after their most recent Sweet 16 appearance. OU finished 24-8 and 12-6 in the Big 12 last season before being eliminated by...
Big 12 Conference Announces Kickoff Time For Oklahoma-Iowa State
When they return from a bye week, the Sooners know when they'll play Iowa State. The Cowboys are a different story. Oklahoma, fresh off a get-right win against Kansas on Saturday, will make its trip to Ames, Iowa and face the Big 12-worst Cyclones on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
oklahoma Sooner
Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
One injured in Oklahoma City shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
KOCO
Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
news9.com
OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
Comments / 0