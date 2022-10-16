OU football: Jeff Lebby gets offense back on track; DaShaun White records first career interception in win

After finishing 12-6 in conference play last season, Oklahoma is looking to finish with an even better record in a competitive Big 12 this season. On Tuesday, the Sooners found out they’ll open their season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest debut ranking since the 2013 season. The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams to start the season ranked inside the top 25.

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO