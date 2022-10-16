Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide
At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
Missing Vernonia 12-year-old found safe
A 12-year-old boy with high-functioning autism, believed to be in danger after he went missing from the Vernonia area late Monday night, was found safe on Tuesday.
thatoregonlife.com
12 Year Old Girl Missing In Portland May Be In Danger
On October 13th, 2022, 12 year old Jayla Mae Warren disappeared from her foster home in Portland Oregon. She is five feet six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, is black, and has brown eyes and black hair. She typically wears sweatpants and tank tops. The Oregon Department Of Human Services...
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
Portland police identify man killed in September Old Town stabbing
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a late September stabbing outside of the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town.
KXL
Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
kptv.com
Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested
Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
kptv.com
Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder. Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man. Arriving officers...
True Crime Tuesday: Teen’s killer is still at large
Killer of a Portland teen is still at large.
NBC News
Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school
Investigators say two teen suspects wearing masks fled the scene after a shooting outside of Jefferson High School. KGW's Alma McCarty reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Portland police: Loaded guns found inside convicted felon’s tent
A 63-year-old man was arrested after a disturbance call was made regarding a tent at Northwest Davis & Broadway.
klfdradio.com
Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified
According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
kptv.com
Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age. Just after 12 p.m. on Monday,...
Hit-and-run in SE Portland leaves pedestrian shaken
A collision between two cars in Portland early on Monday morning led to a pedestrian being struck but thankfully not badly injured.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
