iheart.com

Gresham Police Seek Tips In Unsolved Homicide

At around 8:45 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, Gresham Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Jose Juan Santos-Elias of Portland, dead from a gunshot wound. Several residents...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

12 Year Old Girl Missing In Portland May Be In Danger

On October 13th, 2022, 12 year old Jayla Mae Warren disappeared from her foster home in Portland Oregon. She is five feet six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, is black, and has brown eyes and black hair. She typically wears sweatpants and tank tops. The Oregon Department Of Human Services...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Police Ask for Help To Solve Cold Case

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police is asking for help to solve a cold case. Dion Matthews Jr. was found shot to death in the parking lot of Dante’s on West Burnside on October 18th, 2015. Witnesses described seeing people running and driving away from the shooting, but no...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man killed in NE Portland stabbing identified by police; suspect arrested

Nakia Creek Fire grows to nearly 1,800 acres, evacuation levels remain unchanged. Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity helped firefighters make steady progress on the Nakia Creek Fire overnight. Portland artist Joey Edwards uses pumpkins to create chillingly realistic works of art!. Jury reaches $10.4 million verdict in 2016 NW...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police asking for help solving 2021 murder

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved 2021 murder. Officers first responded Nov. 28 around 8:45 p.m. to Pat Pfeifer Park near NE 172nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street on reports of an unresponsive man. Arriving officers...
GRESHAM, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance

Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
klfdradio.com

Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified

According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age. Just after 12 p.m. on Monday,...
VANCOUVER, WA

