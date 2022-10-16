Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!. You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney...
seventeen.com
Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dating? Here's What We Know
It looks like love may be in the air for Billie Eilish, according to several reports. The 20-year-old Grammy-winning artist is rumored to be dating musician Jesse Rutherford after they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The relationship rumors come after Billie's breakup with ex Matthew Tyler Vorce, who debunked cheating allegations on May 30, 2022, via Instagram Stories. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," Matthew wrote at the time, per People.
Billie Eilish, 20, makes out with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, 31
She’s happier than ever. Billie Eilish just confirmed her rumored relationship with Jesse Rutherford by sealing it with a kiss Tuesday night outside an Indian restaurant in Studio City, Calif. The Grammy winner, 20, and the lead singer of alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, 31, smiled as they shared a meal at Lal Mirch, which was followed by some adorable PDA on the sidewalk. Eilish — who was dressed in an oversized denim jacket and black Converse sneakers — grabbed Rutherford’s face several times to smooch the frontman, who held his leading lady by the waist. Rutherford, for his part, sported a long-sleeved, black-and-white...
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
TMZ.com
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi to Open Up the Books on D'Usse Partnership
Jay-Z wants to know just how much money his famous cognac line is making, and he's filed a lawsuit against his partners at Bacardi to get that information. In docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Jay-Z's company, SC Liquor, is demanding total financial clarity from Bacardi when it comes to D'Usse ... the top shelf cognac brand in which Jay and Bacardi are 50/50 partners.
TMZ.com
Hailey Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez at Gala Event After 'CHD' Interview
The perceived drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is all water under a bridge -- something HB confirmed in an interview ... and is now double confirming with a photo. The two stars cheesed it up Saturday night ... posing together for a photo taken by professional BTS party photog Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A., where the stars were out in force and dressed to the nines amid Oscar season.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
TMZ.com
YK Osiris Denies Crying Over Drake & Lil Baby On Instagram
YK Osiris isn't denying he broke down over no longer being in communication with Drake and Lil Baby -- but the "Worth It" singer says there's more to those tears than meets the eye. YK clarified his emotions Monday ... saying he was actually crying for the fans and onlookers...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Scream Queen Turned Into!
Before this sweet kid turned into a thriller and horror film actress, she was dressing up in her finest bride attire and growing up in Rhinebeck, NY. She has played mysterious roles in the films "Scream 4," "The Blackcoat's Daughter" and "The Hunt." Even though this cutie made her film...
TMZ.com
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye 'George Floyd' Comments, May Pull Episode
2:02 PM PT -- It appears the Kanye "Drink Champs" interview has been pulled from Revolt TV's YouTube. N.O.R.E. called "The Breakfast Club" on Monday morning to apologize multiple times for the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd on the latest episode of "Drink Champs" his team put out over the weekend.
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to Cartoon Network Fangirling Over Billie Eilish in Her Powerpuff Girls Dress
From Harry Styles to Jeon Jungkook, and now even the network with our favorite cartoons, AKA Cartoon Network, are proud fans of Billie Eilish. As they should be. The twenty-year-old Bad Guy singer has won seven Grammy Music awards and even an Academy Award in a matter of few years. Apart from the very obvious musical talent that she possesses, Billie Eilish also has a very unique sense of style.
Billie Eilish Announces Two Very Special Shows To Close Out The Year
Eilish has some year-end plans up her sleeve.
TMZ.com
Balthazar Restaurant Owner Feels Bad for James Corden After Nasty Claims
The New York City restaurant owner who dragged James Corden for his rude behavior is feelin' bad for the talk show host ... even though he's the one who sparked the backlash Corden might be feeling. Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar in SoHo, took to Instagram Tuesday night ... posting...
NME
Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
TMZ.com
Ice Cube Denies Being Inspiration for Kanye's Anti-Semitic Comments
Ice Cube is denying he's the one who influenced Kanye West's anti-Semitic thoughts, saying Ye roped him into the whole saga out of nowhere. Cube's speaking out after Ye name-dropped him in the "Drink Champs" episode, when he said IC "set me up for this" and influenced him to be on this "anti-Semitic vibe" -- going on to say that he was going "finish the job" ... suggesting Cube laid the groundwork.
TMZ.com
Selma Blair Exits 'DWTS' After MRI Results, Health Concerns
Selma Blair is saying farewell to "Dancing with the Stars" ... but rocked the ballroom one more time, as she departs due to growing health concerns and her latest MRIs. Selma made a tearful exit Monday night, when she performed for the final time with her dance partner Sasha Farber, and she had the whole crowd on its feet.
TMZ.com
50 Cent Calls Son 'Attention-Seeker' for TMZ Interview
50 Cent is responding to his son Marquise's TMZ Hip Hop interview ... and it doesn't sound like father and child will be enjoying the upcoming holidays together. The G-Unit rapper was the latest guest on "The Breakfast Club," and when asked about the chance of a reunion, 50 dismissed the notion -- claiming if Marquise really wanted to mend fences, he wouldn't have sat down with us to tell his side of the story.
